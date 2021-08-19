Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

