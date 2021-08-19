Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of EPR Properties worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.