Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.27 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,236,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.01% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.