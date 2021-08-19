Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

