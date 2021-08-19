Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Valmont Industries worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

