Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 105,832 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.57. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

