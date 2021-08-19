Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 465,292 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.60% of Despegar.com worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

