Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,149 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of United Airlines worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.04 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

