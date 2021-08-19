Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Berry Global Group worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

