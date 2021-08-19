Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

IAC opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.49. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

