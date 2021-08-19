Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,174 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $361.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

