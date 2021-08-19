Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,282 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $266.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

