Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,528 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Raymond James worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

