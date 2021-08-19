Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,805 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 56.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.64 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

