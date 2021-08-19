Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,708 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

