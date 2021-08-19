Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,475 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $391.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.