Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Gap Down to $15.66

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $15.01. Allot Communications shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 685 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

