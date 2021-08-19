AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $387,412.58

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $387,412.58 and $804.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

