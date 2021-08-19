Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

