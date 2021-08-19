Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

