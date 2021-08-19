Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.76. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKNO. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

