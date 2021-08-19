Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,737.99. 50,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $285,933,967. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

