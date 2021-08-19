Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,688.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

