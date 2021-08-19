Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $2,713.60. 1,087,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,412. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,570.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

