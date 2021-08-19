Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,707.55. 18,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,570.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

