Alphacat (ACAT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.11 million and $97,112.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

