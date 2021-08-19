AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.75. 472,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.08. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

