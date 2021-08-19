Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 23,628 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock valued at $361,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

