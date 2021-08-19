Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,088 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 504% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,504 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,024,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 140,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 825.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 72,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 111,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

