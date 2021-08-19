Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

ACH traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,138. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 1.94.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

