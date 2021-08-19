Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 4,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 768,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,213. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

