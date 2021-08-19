Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,480.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

