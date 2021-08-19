Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 121,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,480.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

