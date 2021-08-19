Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

