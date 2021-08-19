Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 43,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 39,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

