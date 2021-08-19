Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 5,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.