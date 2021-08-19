AMEPAY (AME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $505,012.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $505,012.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.