América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE AMOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

