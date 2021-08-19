American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

