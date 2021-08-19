American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

