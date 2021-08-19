American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Finance Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.