American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.62

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 155447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

