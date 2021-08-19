Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

