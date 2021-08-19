Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases $11,800.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Ames National stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.