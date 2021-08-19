Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases $11,800.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ames National stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ames National by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ames National by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

