Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,630.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,194 shares of company stock valued at $212,380 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the second quarter worth $59,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.