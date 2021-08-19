Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,630.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,194 shares of company stock valued at $212,380 in the last quarter.

Get Amesite alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the second quarter worth $59,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMST stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Amesite has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.