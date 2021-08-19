AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.37. 675,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

