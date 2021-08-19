Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $119,900.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 1,080,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after buying an additional 123,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

