AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AXR opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.62. AMREP has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.18.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.
