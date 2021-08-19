AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXR opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.62. AMREP has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.18.

Get AMREP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.