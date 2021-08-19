Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

