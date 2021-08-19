Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,421. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

